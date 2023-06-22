- CHP is investigating a freeway shooting Wednesday night on I-880 in Oakland. It's the fifth reported freeway shooting in Oakland in the last seven days. [NBC Bay Area]
- Petaluma police rescued a woman last weekend who was living in her car, after she lit a gas can on fire inside the vehicle. The woman was rescued along with her four dogs. [KRON4]
- The Coast Guard says that it has observed a "debris field" in the area of the Titanic wreckage, but there was no further detail on whether this could be linked to OceanGate's Titan submersible, for which an intense search is ongoing. [Associated Press]
- A bystander who was one of those shot and injured in the June 9th shooting on 24th Street in San Francisco's Mission District is speaking out about the experience. [KTVU]
- The two people fatally shot at the Beyond Wonderland music festival in Washington State last week have been identified as a lesbian couple originally from Southern California, 29-year-old Brandy Escamilla and 26-year-old Josilyn Ruiz. [Bay Area News Group]
- San Francisco is expecting a half-million people to descend on the city for Pride this weekend. [ABC 7]
- The Bed Bath & Beyond brand and intellectual property has been purchased by Overstock.com as part of the bankruptcy process, so the brand may live on somehow in the future. [CNN]
Photo: Marion Lhn