- The U.S. House of Representatives today took a party-line vote to formally censure California Rep. Adam Schiff for comments he made years ago about former President Trump and links to Russia, and for leading impeachment investigations against him. The vote followed one last week that failed, with some Republicans voting for the latest measure because it removed a provision that would have fined Schiff $16 million. [CNN / NBC News]
- San Francisco firefighters had to do another cliff rescue today, this time at Fort Funston. A man and his two dogs became stuck — and maybe he should be reminded of this story from 2019. [SFFDPIO/Twitter]
- One person was killed today in a shooting in Oakland, not far from Jack London Square. The shooting occurred around 8 a.m. on the 200 block of Embarcadero. [KRON4]
- San Francisco's City Hall has opened extra some wedding slots on Friday of Pride Weekend, for anyone who wants to tie the knot in the historic rotunda. Only $98! [SFGov]
- Shannon Liss-Riordan, the labor lawyer behind bunches of wage-theft cases filed locally against restaurant owners, has filed suit against the Moscone Center caterer for their "service charge" to convention folk that allegedly didn’t always go to staff in the form of tips. [Chronicle]
- There was an explosion today at a building in Paris, on the Left Bank, leaving 24 injured, and police are still trying to determine the cause. [Associated Press]
- A man who believed and complained for years that Google was torturing him with flashing lights crashed car into the company’s NY offices on Wednesday, injuring three. [CBS News]
- Tennis Hall of Famer Martina Navratilova says she is now cancer-free. [Associated Press]
- This is crazy: Wendy Rush, the wife of Stockton Rush Jr., the man who is captaining the missing submersible that went down to look at the Titanic wreckage on Sunday, is descended from two Titanic victims, Ida Straus and Isidor Straus, one of the original co-owners of Macy's. [New York Times]
- If you want to see a visual describing the depth of the Titanic wreckage site in the North Atlantic, KTVU has one.
- An ABC News correspondent recalls his nearly fatal trip to view the wreckage of the Titanic 20 years ago, when the submersible vessel he was in got wedged between the Titanic's own propeller blades and nearly got stuck there, for good. [ABC News]
Photo: SFFD