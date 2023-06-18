- A 4.4-magnitude earthquake rattles Mendocino County, about five miles southeast of Talmage on Saturday night at 8:44 p.m. No injuries were reported. [KRON4]
- Eleven people were arrested at the Great Mall in Milpitas for charges ranging from shoplifting to grand theft to having outstanding felony warrants. Authorities recovered a total of 125 stolen items valued at $3,200. [Mercury News]
- A man was attacked by another man with a pickax Saturday, on an overpass of U.S. Highway 101 in San Carlos, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said. He has suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and the suspect was arrested. [KNTV]
- Gusty winds combined with lower humidity Sunday through Monday could potentially heighten fire risk across eastern Napa County, where the Snell Fire is burning, the National Weather Service said. [KTVU]
- One man was fatally shot, and two other men were wounded, from separate gunshots Saturday night and early Sunday in Oakland, authorities said. [Mercury News]
- The Alameda County Fair in Pleasanton opens for its 2023 season this weekend. The fair, which will run Wednesdays through Sundays through July 9. [KRON4]
- Police are investigating a mass shooting in suburban Illinois, apparently at a Juneteenth celebration among young people, where one person has been reported killed, and 19 others suffered injuries. [KPIX]
