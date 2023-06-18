It's the latest in the series of orca attacks on humans in the region.

The Currier family had embarked on a sailboat, aptly named "Argo," to explore near the coast of southern Spain on their way to Greece when it was suddenly besieged by a pod of orcas, leaving them stranded, according to KRON4.

The 16-year-old son of the Currier family, Cal, had previously bought the boat to sail across the Atlantic Ocean from west to east last year, as KRON4 reported at the time. Cal reportedly found an old sailboat owned by a 90-year-old sailmaker in Mystic, Connecticut, who agreed to sell Argo to the teen for half-price.

However, this year’s voyage was cut short when the boat was rammed by the orcas in an increasingly common and characteristic attack. The Curriers reportedly described it as "very brief and very intense," lasting a mere four minutes.

Cal and his brother reportedly maneuvered the boat, lowered the sails, and even attempted to "boar" the creatures to discourage them. But the damage was done.

The father immediately called for SOS, but Argo’s rudder had been destroyed, so the boat was adrift on the Strait of Gibraltar.

Orca attacks are becoming increasingly common in the region, with highly social and intelligent orcas apparently teaching each other the behavior. According to NPR, scientists aren’t sure if the behavior is playful or malicious.

Fortunately, a rescue team spotted the beleaguered vessel and came to the tow them to safety. Cal Currier reportedly made the difficult decision to sell the damaged boat to a marine repair shop for a mere 500 euros.

