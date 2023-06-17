- A group of about 2,000 homophobic protesters showed up at Pride Night at the SF Giants-L.A. Dodgers game at Dodger Stadium Friday night. After the embarrassing back-and-forth about whether the iconic Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence would be invited to the game, and if the Giants and Dodgers would wear Pride caps and patches (they were, and they did), officials said that everyone should feel “welcome” at games — and the Giants won. [Chronicle]
- Remember the barriers that the city put up on Capp Street to deter sex work? Well, apparently, they’ve all been destroyed and only one is left. [ABC7]
- Fentanyl deaths have continued to surge through May, with preliminary reports putting fatal overdoses at 74, for a total this year of 346. That’s a more than 40% spike over the same time frame in 2022. [KPIX]
- An abandoned office building in downtown San Rafael will be turned into a supportive housing complex with 41 studio apartments for formerly homeless people, the city says. It’s part of a partnership between Marin County and nonprofit Eden Housing, which is building affordable housing communities across the Bay Area. [ABC7]
- United Airlines and “urban air mobility” company, Eve Air Mobility, said that they’re planning to bring an electric air taxi service to SFO, which will fly passengers around to other spots in the Bay Area. [SFGate]
- On Friday, Cal Fire investigators revealed that the cause of the deadly Mill Fire, which occurred last year, was a lumber mill’s activities at the Roseburg Forest Product property in Weed. [Chronicle]
- Late night dining is back, baby: SFGate’s Madeline Wells put together a roundup of SF food spots that are open past 9 p.m.
- The Bay Area is still adding jobs, according to new data, which says that our nine counties added 10,400 jobs across industries in May. [Mercury News]
- There's a Juneteenth street fair and celebration today over in the Fillmore District from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m, sure to be full of live performances, food, classic cars, and carnival rides. [Website]
Feature image via Meg Oliphant/Getty Images.