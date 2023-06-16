- The death of a 76-year-old man following a fire at an Oakland homeless camp in April is being treated as a homicide, police say. The man sustained severe and ultimately fatal burns after a portable toilet he was using was allegedly intentionally set ablaze. [East Bay Times]
- Amid a shortage, regular-sized bottles of Sriracha are apparently going for between $20 and $30 at some supermarkets in the Bay Area, while restaurants like Señor Sisig are reporting that the bottles they offer to customers on-location are being stolen. [SFGate]
- The uptown Oakland restaurant Hopscotch is set to shut down next week after 11 years, but chef and owner Kyle Itani said he’s working on a new concept for the same spot. [Chronicle]
- A new natural wine bar is opening in the Mission from the owners of the popular nearby bottle shop Gemini Bottle Co., called, naturally, Bar Gemini. [Chronicle]
- Law enforcement officials have publicly identified the mother and two children who tragically lost their lives in a murder-suicide in Fremont on June 5. [KRON4]
- San Jose police arrested the person who they say started a three-alarm fire at a public storage facility in South San Jose Wednesday night, destroying some storage units but causing no injuries. [ABC7]
- After serving as the first female Chancellor in UC Berkeley's history for over seven years, Carol Christ has announced her retirement, which will take place in June 2024. [Mercury News]
- The Washington Post has a story about what a new boom in funding for artificial intelligence companies could mean for San Francisco amid “one of the slowest pandemic recoveries of any major city.” Hmm.
