An orange pitbull puppy was found either abandoned or having escaped some vehicle on the Bay Bridge Friday morning, and SF Animal Care & Control is looking for the dog's owner.

California Highway Patrol officers picked up the young pup on the eastbound side of the eastern span of the Bay Bridge this morning. The dog was reportedly wandering on near the center median, and luckily was staying out of the way of passing traffic.

CHP San Francisco posted a photo of the dog on Twitter, with the message, "Please ensure you properly restrain your animals."

Looking for my owner…

This lovable guy was located by us early this morning on I-80 e/b SF/Oakland Bay Bridge wandering in the center median. If you lost your dog, please respond to the SF Animal Care & Control to retrieve him. Please ensure you properly restrain your animals. pic.twitter.com/kL7wzAiO9e — CHP San Francisco (@CHPSanFrancisco) June 16, 2023

Of course, this could have been a situation in which a terrible human just tossed the dog out of a car on the bridge, and was not an issue of restraint, but who knows.

If you're the owner of this dog, you can call SF Animal Care & Control's lost pet hotline at 415-567-8738, or call 415-554-6364 to schedule an appointment to see the shelter's lost pets.