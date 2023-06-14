An early morning SUV crash closed off two lanes of traffic on I-680 near Warmsprings in San Jose Wednesday, and the driver did not survive after their SUV went off the highway and caught fire upon hitting trees.

A 2011 Toyota Rav4 lost control and veered off I-680 sometime before 4:45 a.m. Wednesday morning, and that SUV burst into flames and the driver died, according to KRON4. The SUV was traveling northbound on I-680 near the McKee road exit in the San Jose Warmsprings neighborhood, the driver lost control for reasons currently unknown. The vehicle collided with a metal box on the interstate’s shoulder, crashed onto a line of trees, and caught fire. The driver did not survive.



KTVU has video of the aftermath, taken Wednesday morning. That station noted in their early morning report that “the right lane is closed,” though KPIX had a later morning update that “Lanes were reopened at approximately 6:47 a.m.”

There were no other vehicles of victims involved with the crash. “The driver did not get out of the vehicle, and was pronounced deceased on scene,” The California Highway Patrol said in a statement to KRON4. “Officers closed the two right lanes of I-680 northbound to perform an on scene investigation.”

The victim’s name has not been released. KTVU’s reports says “The CHP said that the driver was a woman who possibly fell asleep at the wheel,” while KPIX’s coverage says the driver is “presumed to be a male driver.”

The CHP said in a statement to KRON4 that “The crash was still under investigation and it was unknown whether alcohol or drug impairment may have played a role.” Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the CHP San Jose Office (408) 961-0900.

Image: @CHPSanJose via Twitter