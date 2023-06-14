One-and-a-half-year-old Nopa neighborhood restaurant Automat is changing things up, and will no longer be serving dinner after June 24.

One of San Francisco's higher profile restaurant openings of the last two years, Automat, has been turning out hits with its stellar baked goods, breakfast sandwich, and smashburger. And the dinner menu has been full of delights as well, with al pastor lamb ribs and a great smoked sweet potato — and the best-kept-secret crispy beef taco on the kids menu.

But dinner service has proven complicated and perhaps not popular enough, and chef-owner Matthew Kirk and his team have decided to end it, pivoting to daytime service only as of month-end.

"We’re so proud of the dinner service we’ve delivered, and of our incredibly talented nighttime cooks, servers, and other staff," the team says in an Instagram post. "And we are grateful to all of the guests who have come to Automat to try it! But our daytime is what we have become known for. It’s been challenging to fit our extensive daytime and bakery program alongside a completely separate dinner menu, in terms of space and of staffing."

They say it "wasn't an easy decision," but clearly breakfast and lunch crowds have been more lively.

"By streamlining our service, we hope to better serve our guests," the team adds. "We look forward to welcoming you during our daytime service for a delightful breakfast or lunch experience at Automat. And stay tuned for potential evening pop-ups, beer and wine dinners, and other events!"

Starting June 27, Automat will be open Tuesday to Sunday, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. only. Baked goods and coffee are typically available upon opening, with hot food and sandwiches coming after the kitchen opens at 9 a.m.