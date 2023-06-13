- Sigh, “Straight Pride” flyers were posted on LGBTQ-owned Santa Rosa business Brew Coffee and Beer House, as well as Shady Oak Barrel House, and at Santa Rosa Junior College. The Santa Rosa Press Democrat reports that “The flyers touted ‘Happy Proud Month’ and contained a QR code that led to a YouTube video lauding ‘straight pride,’” and that “An email address and YouTube channel included on the website is affiliated with the Bay Area Proud Boys.” [Santa Rosa Press Democrat]
- The SF Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to make wild parrots “the official animal of the City and County of San Francisco.” What started as an SF Chronicle podcast promotion with a March Madness-style bracket has now turned into city law, as the wild parrots who won that bracket received a unanimous supervisor vote Tuesday to make them the city's official animal. [SFGov]
- Another police chase ended in two carjacking suspects’ deaths, in a San Leandro car chase at around 1:45 a.m. Monday morning where the suspects’ car hit a tree. A 14-year-old girl was rescued from the crash vehicle, and that vehicle was linked to a Sunday homicide in Manteca. [Chronicle]
- Mayor London Breed’s house was vandalized with Banko Brown graffiti Saturday, as vandals spray-painted the messages “Rest in peace Banko,” “Get a life London yr a killer,” “Fuck Brooke Jenkins,” and “ACAB” on Breed’s residence. [SF Standard]
- Bohemian Grove valets are suing the highly secretive resort for labor violations, including 16-hour workdays without bathroom or meal breaks. [SFGate]
- Two major arts and entertainment figures have passed away, including author Cormac McCarthy (No Country For Old Men, The Road) and actor Treat Williams (Hair, 1941). [ScreenDaily]
Image: @valerie_schropp via Twitter