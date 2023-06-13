An SF man was arrested for firing shots at police on two occasions in January, and the ongoing investigation led SFPD to the North Beach home of an alleged gun supplier, and boy did they find guns and drugs while searching his residence.

It caused a huge uproar in the Marina back in January when a catalytic car theft resulted in an SFPD car chase of the suspects, who allegedly fired shots at SFPD officers in the area of McAllister and Arguello. It received less attention six days later when SFPD arrested 24-year-old Spencer Hansen-Mukomela in the Sunnydale neighborhood on suspicion of his being “involved in multiple shooting incidents,” and Hansen-Mukomela also fired shots at officers during that arrest. He was still successfully arrested and taken into custody.



But there are additional gun crimes suspected in that investigation, namely the nature how Hansen-Mukomela procured his guns. And KPIX reports SFPD arrested two suspects whom they thought were the illegal gun suppliers, and a search warrant turned up quite the array of guns and drugs, as seen above.

Police investigations led them to 39-year-old Craig Bolland of San Francisco as Hansen-Mukomela’s suspected gun supplier. SFPD spotted Bolland in North Beach on May 30, and he was accompanied by 36-year-old Jose Reyes. They detained both men, and one of them (it’s not named whom) was in possession of a ghost gun. So police served a search warrant on Bolland’s Green Street home, and turned up quite the trove of guns and drugs.

"The weapons included AR-15 style, rifle converted to fully automatic, AK-47 assault rifle, TEC-9 assault pistol, and other firearms,” SFPD said in their Tuesday morning announcement. “They also seized firearm accessories, ammunition, and other evidence related to the investigation.”

Bollard faces charges of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, being a felon in possession of ammunition, and possession charges for an assault weapon, controlled substances, a machine gun, and a short-barreled rifle. Reyes was booked on charges of charges of carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle and carrying a loaded firearm in public. Both men remain in custody at SF County Jail

While the suspects are in custody, this remains an open investigation, and it sure seems SFPD may have more suspects in mind. If you have any information on this incident, you’re asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444, or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.” Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Images via SFPD