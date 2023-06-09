- An Oakland teacher describes a frightening road-rage incident Sunday on I-580 in which a man in another vehicle shot at her car. Her car ended up with a bullet hole on the driver's side. [KTVU]
- Former KTVU anchor Frank Somerville was formally charged Wednesday in connection with his two arrests earlier this week in Berkeley. Somerville was allegedly causing a disturbance at his family's home, and he's been charged with two counts of DUI, as well as criminal threats, assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury, and trespass and refusing to leave private property. [Bay Area News Group]
- Protesters briefly shut down the busy intersection of Market and Octavia on Thursday to call attention to transit funding. [ABC 7]
- ABC 7 has just broken the big news that some people don't pay their Muni fares when they get on buses. [ABC 7]
- The BART board on Thursday voted to increase fares 11% over the next two years, and to increase parking fees as well, to try to make up for some of its budget shortfalls. [KTVU]
- A consumer advocate points out that BottleRock spent $4 million on a recycling program to return $220,000 worth of containers. [ABC 7]
- A bike shop in Montecito gave little Prince Archie a free bicycle, and after Harry and Meghan's assistant wrote a thank-you note, the town has erupted in some drama over why the rich family needed a free bike. [Bay Area News Group]
- Trump's now been indicted by the feds in the documents case and Republicans — even his rivals in the 2024 race — are so far tripping over themselves to defend him and support the Democratic "witch hunt" narrative. [New York Times]
