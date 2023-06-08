The @SFHumanRights Commission is proud to join community in celebration of Juneteenth 2023! Join us for all the exciting events happening in San Francisco including the inaugural San Francisco Juneteenth Parade!

Saturday, June 10, 2023, 11 AM to 1 PM https://t.co/Kkg048WjwT. pic.twitter.com/3VwPqgMm9p