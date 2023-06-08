- San Francisco’s first ever Juneteenth Parade is this Saturday, June 10th at 11 a.m. at Market and Spear Streets, kicking off two weeks of SF Juneteenth celebrations. Saturday’s parade is followed by Sunday’s 25th Annual Family Day at Herz Playground in Sunnydale, and the next weekend, the SF Black Wall Street Gala at the Hibernia next Friday, the Fillmore Juneteenth Festival next Saturday, and Bayview Juneteenth at Gilman Park next Sunday. [Bay City News]
- ‘The Groomers Are Not Drag Queens, Chapter Bajillion:’ The latest child sexual abuse investigation is into a Marin Catholic high school “faith and spirituality” teacher who allegedly sent inappropriate sexual texts to an underage altar server. The accused teacher Jonathan Chavez, whose Marin Catholic High School is under the jurisdiction the molestation scandal-plagued Archdiocese of San Francisco, was set to chaperone 20 students on a “religious youth trip” to Portugal before he resigned in scandal. [NBC Bay Area]
- After Martinez and Pacheco residents were urged to not eat produce from their own gardens in the wake of a Martinez refinery flare-up, Contra Costa County health authorities said Thursday that it is OK to eat that food. Contra Costa County Health Officer Ori Tzvieli admitted that yes, toxic materials were released, but that “that the primary health risk from the spent catalyst release occurred in the initial hours and days after the refinery release.” [Chronicle]
- A San Leandro man stands accused of pointing a loaded crossbow at two BART workers, and threatening to kill at least one of them, and was charged with four felonies. [Hoodline]
- A seven-year-old boy was reportedly bit by a rattlesnake at Mount Diablo State Park Wednesday, and had to be airlifted to Walnut Creek’s John Muir Health medical center. [SFGate]
- Also this weekend, Sonoma Raceway plays host to its annual big NASCAR race the Toyota/Save Mart 350 NASCAR Cup Series on Sunday, with lead-up events scheduled through the weekend. [KPIX]
