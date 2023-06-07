- A 20-year-old suspect, Muhammed Abdullah, was arrested by the SFPD shortly after an alleged hate-crime attack near 18th and Hartford streets Monday morning. The victims were a 40-year-old man and a 58-year-old man, and they say Abdullah shouted homophobic epithets at them and hurled a glass object that injured one of them. [KRON4]
- Murder charges have been filed in the case of a Napa teenager who was given fentanyl-laced pills. Alan Jazeel Martinez, 22, and Luis Fajardo Melgoza, 20, have been charged with murder and with the sale of a controlled substance to a minor, in connection with the May 2022 death of 17-year-old Monica Flores. [KPIX]
- It's another Pride season, so it's another round of city and county governments in the Central Valley being shitty about Pride flags. The San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday against flying a Pride flag outside the County Administration Building in Stockton. [Bay City News]
- That replacement Air India jet rescuing the Bay Area-bound passengers stranded in far eastern Russia has landed in Russia, but won't arrive here until morning. [NBC Bay Area]
- The Oakland police commission is being blamed for dysfunction and for a delayed process to hire a new police chief, four months after LeRonne Armstrong was fired. [KTVU]
- A major fire early Tuesday destroyed a good portion of the historic Lake Chabot Golf Course clubhouse in Oakland. [Chronicle]
- Nevada legislators held a special session Wednesday on providing state funding to the Oakland A’s stadium project on the Las Vegas Strip, because they failed to come to an agreement before they adjourned their regular session Monday. [KRON4]
- A 14-year-old kid just graduated from Santa Clara University, and will soon start job at SpaceX. [Mercury News]
Photo: Max Templeton