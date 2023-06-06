- Police in Fremont say they are not looking for a suspect in a case where a woman was found dead with two children under the age of 10 in an apartment on Monday. That would suggest they believe it is a murder suicide, but they have not confirmed anything else about the case apart from there being no threat to the public. [KTVU]
- The death of an 83-year-old man in the San Geronimo Valley area of Marin County is being investigated as suspicious. The Marin County Sheriff's Office says the man was found with a "substantial" head injury — which some suspect came from a kick from a horse — on the ground near Wild Iris Road and Sir Francis Drake Boulevard on Friday. [Bay Area News Group]
- Funding for the Oakland A's Las Vegas stadium remains up in the air at the Nevada legislature, and they'll now have to vote on it in a special session after failing to pass it in regular session, which ended Monday. [KTVU]
- The SEC has now charged Coinbase with acting as an unregistered national securities exchange, broker, and clearing agency, one day after it charged Binance. [Reuters]
- Yet another person, Ken Hong Wong, has been charged in connection with bribing former SF Public Works chief Mohammed Nuru, in this case $20,000, possibly to help get a friend or relative a job. [Chronicle]
- The TV and movie actors' union SAG-AFTRA, which also represents TV journalists, has voted to strike if they can't reach a contract agreement with studios and streamers by June 30. [ABC 7]
- New research suggests that juvenile white sharks are more common at many California beaches than previously thought. [KPIX]
