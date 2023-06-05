- A jury on Monday found John Bellhouse, one of six former officers charged at the FCI Dublin prison for women, guilty of sex abuse charges. Bellhouse was found guilty of five counts, and will face sentencing in late August. [KTVU]
- A woman and two children were found dead inside a home in Fremont on Monday afternoon. The gruesome scene was discovered in a home on the 40000 block of Inglewood Common. [KTVU]
- A driver fled the scene and a passenger was killed in a fiery wreck early Monday in San Jose. The crash occurred, likely as a result of high speed in a stolen car, in the area of Meridian Avenue and Woodruff Drive, just before 1:30 a.m. Monday. [Hoodline]
- The family of Alexis Gabe, who disappeared in the East Bay in January 2022, finally has received her remains and they are planning a proper funeral this month. [KRON4]
- Police in Davis arrested not one, but two different drivers on suspicion of DUI when they were found passed out in their cars in the drive-thru line at In-N-Out at 1:30 a.m. on Sunday. [KPIX]
- Confirming some anecdotal evidence, IRS data shows that, yes, a lot of people moved from San Francisco to Miami-Dade County in Florida during the early pandemic. [Chronicle]
- The Supreme Court, without comment, has rejected an appeal from oil companies who want to conduct fracking activities offshore from California, in federal waters. [Chronicle]
- One person had to be hospitalized Monday following a leak of freon gas at a Safeway store in Pittsburg. [KPIX]
- The installation of the big pink triangle on Twin Peaks above the Castro this year will again be low-tech, and the organizers is seeking volunteers to help install it. [Hoodline]
Photo: SFist