An alarming high-speed car chase through the streets of downtown Oakland Sunday afternoon ended with an Acura SUV hitting a fire hydrant and crashing through the front of Wise Sons Deli, though the shop was closed and no one was injured.

There was plenty of wreckage at 17th and Franklin Streets in downtown Oakland Sunday afternoon, in the aftermath of a high-speed car chase that KTVU reports ended with a car crashing into the storefront of a Wise Sons Jewish Delicatessen. The driver of an Acura SUV first plowed into a fire hydrant, then crashed into the bagel shop, and according to SFGate, the driver fled the scene.

KTVU has footage from the scene, showing the SUV drove right into the front door of the Wise Sons location, smashing several windows and counters. Their camera shots from outside the deli show large pools of water from the fire hydrant collision.

Car drove into Wise Sons deli in Oakland... Anyone have more info? pic.twitter.com/xYmDbwD55c — Elai (@elaifresh) June 5, 2023

The incident reportedly happened at around 3:15 p.m. Sunday. KTVU describes the SUV as having been “racing another car.”

Somebody drove into the Wise Sons in Downtown Oakland. pic.twitter.com/P4tufcVZAe — Democratic Party Wolf Warrior 🐺 (@EvidenceBaseShi) June 4, 2023



Fortunately, the Wise Sons Deli was closed at the time, and there are no reported injuries from the crash. Though it’s clear from the extent of the damage that this Wise Sons location is likely to be closed for a bit.

Wise Sons continues to operate at their original 24th Street location in San Francisco, with other more bagel-centric outposts in the Fillmore, Hayes Valley, and at the Contemporary Jewish Museum — and they run Beauty's Bagel Shop in Oakland, at 3838 Telegraph Avenue. They also now have locations in Palo Alto, Campbell, Mountain View, Mill Valley, and Lafayette.

If you have any information on this incident, you’re asked to call the Oakland Police Department traffic investigation unit at (510) 777-8570.

Image: @elaifresh via Twitter