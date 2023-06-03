- There was a shooting just before 2 a.m. Saturday outside Grant nightclub on Fourth Street in SoMa in which one person was injured. Multiple others were pistol-whipped in what's been described as a fight outside the club. [KRON4]
- Separately, shots were fired on the 400 block of Ellis Street just before 1 a.m., hitting several vehicles. No injuries were reported in that incident. [NBC Bay Area]
- Oakland police are seeking a 19-year-old man, Lamarion Griffin, in connection with a shooting in an apartment that wounded a four-year-old girl. The girl was shot in the leg, and her mother says that Griffin, who was staying with her, likely brought the gun into the house. [KTVU]
- President Biden signed the debt ceiling bill this morning, two days ahead of potential default. [CBS News]
- Many parts of the Bay Area will be getting some very summer-like weather today. [Chronicle]
- Parts of the John Muir Trail in the Central Sierra are impassable this spring due to damage to footbridges from historically heavy snow loads this past winter. [Chronicle]
- San Mateo County is having its first ever Pride Parade on June 10. [ABC 7]
Photo: Antonio Gabolla