- One man was wounded Friday in a broad-daylight shooting in the Tenderloin, near the intersection of Geary and Larkin. The shooting happened at 12:11 p.m., and the man suffered non-life-threatening injuries. [KTVU]
- One of the most visible faces of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, Sister Roma, is going to be honored for Pride Month by the California State Legislature, and conservative groups are throwing a fit. "The far right is reacting with fear and clinging with white knuckles to the last bit of power that they have," Roma tells the Chronicle.
- At SF's City Hall, today marked the annual raising of the Pride flag, and newly installed SF Drag Laureate D'Arcy Drollinger was on hand to do the honors with Mayor London Breed.
This is San Francisco doing what we do best, proudly celebrating our diverse communities as we kick off Pride Month and raise the Pride Flag at City Hall! We continue to be a City for everyone and we are committed to ensuring anyone can come here and feel welcomed. #PrideMonth 🏳️🌈 pic.twitter.com/J75FOsEKO3— London Breed (@LondonBreed) June 2, 2023
- A student at San Mateo High School suffered a minor injury from a knife during an altercation among a "small group of students" today. [ABC 7]
- Governor Gavin Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom have just put out a video message wishing everyone a happy Pride Month, and saying that California is doubling down on things like gender-affirming care that are under threat across the country. [Instagram]
- The Castro Merchants group has now officially come out endorsing Another Planet's plan to remove the seats in the Castro Theatre, which the SF Board of Supervisors will be taking their final vote on next week. [Hoodline]
- A new report suggests that AI has already replaced 4,000 jobs around the country, so that's upsetting. [CBS News]
- Divisadero cocktail spot Horsefeather is offering coffee and snacks in the afternoons now, for the work-from-home crowd, between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. [Eater]
