- There were widespread delays on BART Wednesday afternoon due to multiple factors, including a huge amount of police activity at seven different stations. An equipment problem was delaying trains leaving San Francisco going eastbound around 2:30 p.m., but police activity was reported at numerous delays because of police activity at 24th St. Mission, Castro Valley, South Hayward, Pittburg/Bay Point, Glen Park, Lake Merritt, and Daly City stations; it's unclear if any of that police activity was connected. [KPIX]
- A car went off the freeway and ignited a brush fire on Highway 37 in Vallejo Wednesday afternoon. The car went off the road near Wilson Avenue before 37 crosses over the Napa River, and the fire was contained within 30 minutes. [Chronicle]
- Actress Amanda Seyfried, who portrayed Elizabeth Holmes, and won an Emmy for it, in Hulu's series The Dropout, has weighed in on Holmes's sentence after she reported to prison Tuesday. Seyfried, who, like Holmes, is a mother of two, says she "feels for those kids" who now won't have a mother around for at least nine years, but she says, "Life’s not fair, but in a lot of ways, it’s fair. For her, in particular." [CNN]
- Meta has announced, via a WARN letter, another round of layoffs that includes 1,125 employees in the Bay Area. [Bay Area News Group]
- A San Francisco man, Dominik Oshay Cash, has been sentenced in connection to the 2021 death of Dawn Loralee Ritter, in which Cash crashed into Ritter's car while fleeing from CHP officers in Yuba County. [KRON4]
- Castro neighborhood restaurant Gai Chicken & Rice just had its front window smashed for the fifth time, and they're hoping the city takes more notice. [Hoodline]
- HBO has an untitled documentary in the works about former SF Giant Barry Bonds. [Deadline]
- Rap icon and Bay Area native Tupac Shakur is going to be posthumously honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. [CBS News]
- Local cocktail expert Camper English talks about all the bars around SF that have fancy ice, as he releases his new book, The Ice Book. [Eater]