This suspect in a bright orange Warriors jacket stands accused of robbing a mail carrier of their postal keys, and the U.S. Postal Service is offering $50,000 for information leading to the suspect’s arrest.

Robbing mail carriers is becoming a thing in the Bay Area, most recently with April’s robbery of a mail carrier putting 94110 zip code residents’ mail at risk; and also that month, an SF man allegedly fired at least 15 gunshots at a postal carrier. The latest incident involves a mail carrier who was robbed in the Western Addition last week, and KRON4 reports the U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the suspect’s capture.



The theft took place last Thursday, May 24, at 11:20 a.m. at Lyon and Turk Streets. The suspect, seen above, is wearing an orange jacket with what appears to be a Warriors logo on the back, has a patterned ski mask on, and was riding a black scooter.

At the time of the incident, the SF Standard reported the the suspect robbed the carrier of their mail keys. The suspect threatened the carrier with “a Taser-like weapon,” according to the Standard, then fled on the scooter south toward the Panhandle.

"We are seeing robberies and we've had an increase across the Bay Area," Oakland-based postal inspector Jeff Fitch recently told KPIX. "We've had a number of robberies in Oakland. We've had robberies in San Francisco."

Anyone with information is asked to call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at (877) 876-2455 and say “Law enforcement.” The office advises you to “Take no action to apprehend these persons yourself.”

Image: US Postal Service