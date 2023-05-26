The man suspected of shooting and killing his ex-wife, and also injuring her current boyfriend in the shooting, has been on the run for two weeks. But U.S. Marshals arrested him in Seattle this week.

Earlier this month, KTVU brought the news that ​​29-year-old fitness instructor Monique Aldridge was shot and killed in Hayward, and her 28-year-old boyfriend was also shot and left in critical condition, Aldridge’s five-year-old son was home at the time, but did not witness the shooting.

Though when the boyfriend recovered enough to speak with police, he told them the shooter was Aldridge’s ex-husband, 33-year-old Vaughn Boatner of San Mateo. That seemed to be confirmed when Boatner suddenly disappeared the day of the shooting, with U.S. Marshals offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to his capture.

They got their man. KTVU reporter that the U.S. Marshals caught and arrested Boatner in Seattle on Monday. And in a follow-up report, the station adds that in their probable cause warrant, U.S. Marshals said that Aldridge was pregnant, and, "Boatner killed Aldridge and attempted to kill [the boyfriend] after he learned that she was pregnant."

According to Aldridge’s autopsy, she was shot in the head seven times, and was in the early stages of pregnancy.

Family members say they were not aware of any active conflict between Aldridge and her ex, and there was no history of violence there that they knew of.

Boatner will face charges of murder, attempted murder and child abuse.

Image: David von Diemar via Unsplash