The suspect who allegedly made a "credible threat" against the California State Capitol building and also allegedly shut up a couple buildings outside Sacramento has been identified as a Hayward man with a rap sheet.

Authorities were on the hunt Thursday for 30-year-old Jackson Pinney, who was seen on Wednesday driving a 2002 Gold Ford F150 single cab truck. He was arrested just after 4 p.m. in Granite Bay, a suburb of Sacramento, as KPIX reports.

As ABC 7 reports, police in two Sacramento suburbs, Roseville and Citrus Heights, say that Pinney was seen driving in their towns Wednesday night firing a shot gun out of his truck. Bullets were later found lodged in the walls of a hospital and a commercial building, but no one was injured.

Then on Thursday morning, CHP urged the evacuation of the Capitol building due to a "credible threat," which led to the state Senate relocating its session to another location today.

Roseville police put out a statement saying, "At this time, we believe this suspect may also be related to an incident at the State Capitol."

Per ABC 7, Senate Secretary Erika Contreras sent an email Thursday to all Senators and their staffers saying that "The CHP and security partners are present in higher numbers in the Capitol area, and are alert of the situation."

The Assembly, meanwhile, canceled its session.

As the Modesto Bee reports, Jackson Pinney has a rap sheet going back a decade, which includes an arrest for a disturbance at two retail stores near Modesto in April 2021. In that case authorities said Pinney appeared to be drugs and got into altercations with store employees. After his arrest, he was allegedly found in possession of heroin.

Per the Bee, Pinney also has records for "an array of misdemeanors and felonies from 2010 through May 2022."