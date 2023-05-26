- A road-rage shooting incident occurred Thursday on I-580 in Oakland which preceded a two-car collision. The incident happened around 2 p.m. in the westbound lanes, and two people were detained for questioning. [KTVU]
- The once gleaming white facade of the new (now seven-year-old) east wing of SFMOMA is now looking very grimy, even algae-covered at the top. The problem, apparently, is that a custom crane used for cleaning it has been broken for a while. [Chronicle]
- Jennifer Tran, a professor at Cal State East Bay in Hayward, has announced she will run next year for Barbara Lee's House seat, even though it's far from guaranteed that Lee won't also be running to keep it. Tran, who was born in Oakland, is the daughter of Vietnamese refugees, and she joins a field that also includes BART board member Lateefah Simon and and Alameda Vice Mayor Tony Daysog. [KTVU]
- A pedestrian was killed on I-980 Thursday night near downtown Oakland. [East Bay Times]
- North Oakland's Video Room, one of the Bay Area's last remaining video-rental stores, will remain open a bit longer as the owner sells off his collection of 40,000 DVDs, Blu-Ray discs, and vinyl albums. [East Bay Times]
- Twitter is pissing off app developers some more after launching a "mid-tier" data-access tier that costs $5,000, giving smaller-scale developers access to Twitter's API and one million tweets per month, but many say that's still too expensive. [CNN]
- A passenger apparently was able to open an emergency exit door on an Asiana Airlines flight in Korea on Friday, during the planes descent and when it was around 700 feet off the ground, which caused winds to whip through the cabin and some minor injuries. [CNN]
Photo: muzuio_san/Instagram