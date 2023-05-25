- Carnaval will celebrate its 45th anniversary Saturday and Sunday, and the weather is expected to be much sunnier than it was today. The Carnaval SF Parade is Sunday at 9:30 a.m., but Saturday has a full day of activities on Harrison Street too, and your Sunday street closures and Muni reroutes are seen below. [Carnaval SF]
- SFO is expected to see nearly 150,000 travelers tomorrow for the Friday of Memorial Day weekend, but we’re learning that there was a terrifying near-miss on the runway that forced two planes to reroute last Friday. Two separate large commercial planes were forced to abort their landings at the last second because of a Southwest plane that was lingering on their runways, and aviation experts are up in arms that there needs to be a federal investigation. [Chronicle]
- Have you been following this bonkers 49ers corruption scandal in Santa Clara, where a city councilmember leaked a confidential grand jury report critical of him and the team, then allegedly lied about it and tried to frame the mayor for leaking it? Councilmember Anthony Becker (whom the 49ers spent $2.5 million trying unsuccessfully to get elected mayor) was indicted for lying under oath about the leak and possible collusion with the 49ers, and got an earful of calls to resign at Tuesday's council meeting. [Hoodline]
- JPMorgan Chase, fresh off buying the beleaguered SF-based First Republic Bank, says they’ll be laying off 15% of the First Republic workforce. [SF Business Times]
- After ten-year-old Sophia Lorenzo was found stabbed and killed in her East Oakland home last week, her mother Rosa Orozco is now considered the only suspect. [KRON4]
- The SF Board of Supervisors and Department of Homelessness are still squabbling over the proposed closure of the the Pier 94 RV shelter known as Pier 94 Backlands. [KPIX]
