The Old Navy flagship store on Market Street at Fourth, which has been in that location since the 1990s, will close on July 1, adding to the deepening retail exodus crisis on mid-Market and in Union Square.

While Old Navy is one of the better performing brands in the Gap Inc. universe, the company says that it will abandon this 72,369-square-foot location when its current lease is up a month from now.

A spokesperson tells KRON4 today, "We are already working to identify new locations in downtown San Francisco that will better serve the needs of the business and our customers."

That statement points to the ongoing troubles facing retailers on a strip of Market Street that many complain is more chaotic and crime-ridden than it's ever been — though much of the noted open-air drug activity is concentrated a couple of blocks up, closer to Sixth, Seventh, and Eighth streets.

Gap Inc. closed its flagship store in the early pandemic, in August 2020, and that move came after years in which the retailer had been shuttering stores and laying off workers nationwide.

The company is also closing its Banana Republic (BR) store in the Westfield mall, as the Chronicle reported two days ago, and the BR flagship store at 256 Grant Avenue is set to close this year as the company plans to rebrand and reconfigure all of its BR stores on a smaller scale. A new BR store is expected to open at 152 Geary Street, as the Business Times reported.

As the spokesperson tells the SF Business Times, "Since our Market Street [Old Navy] store opened in the 1990s, the way we leverage flagship locations has changed."

The Old Navy closure announcement comes after a month in which we learned Nordstrom would be abandoning its Westfield location this summer, as well as its Nordstrom Rack store on Market. And in early April we learned that the one-year-old Whole Foods at Eighth and Market was also abruptly closing.

Around Union Square, around a dozen other stores have closed or are set to close, including the seven-month-old Coco Republic store that took over the abandoned Crate & Barrel at Stockton and O'Farrell.

Economists have pointed to the fact that multiple cities are seeing similar spates of big-box retail closures, which have been driven by larger economic forces including consumers' increased online-shopping habits.

Gap's spokesperson tells ABC 7 that customers can still shop at their four new "laboratory" stores at Gap headquarters by the Embarcadero, Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic and Athleta, which are at 2 Folsom Street.

Previously: Lots of Big Retail Stores Are Closing In Big Cities, and It Has Everything to Do With Economics

Photo: Google Street View

Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Vitae turpis massa sed elementum tempus egestas sed sed risus. Ultricies leo integer malesuada nunc. Nec ullamcorper sit amet risus nullam eget. Fermentum et sollicitudin ac orci phasellus egestas tellus rutrum. Enim eu turpis egestas pretium aenean. Amet consectetur adipiscing elit ut aliquam purus sit amet. Commodo elit at imperdiet dui accumsan sit amet. Rhoncus aenean vel elit scelerisque. Quis commodo odio aenean sed adipiscing diam donec. Faucibus turpis in eu mi bibendum neque egestas congue. Condimentum mattis pellentesque id nibh tortor id aliquet lectus. Integer quis auctor elit sed vulputate mi sit. Parturient montes nascetur ridiculus mus mauris vitae ultricies leo integer. Sed turpis tincidunt id aliquet risus feugiat in ante metus. Quis viverra nibh cras pulvinar mattis nunc. Sed ullamcorper morbi tincidunt ornare massa eget egestas purus viverra. Lectus nulla at volutpat diam ut venenatis. Ipsum dolor sit amet consectetur adipiscing elit ut aliquam. Amet nisl suscipit adipiscing bibendum est ultricies.

Pharetra massa massa ultricies mi quis hendrerit dolor. Id diam maecenas ultricies mi eget mauris pharetra. Tincidunt lobortis feugiat vivamus at augue eget arcu dictum varius. Eget nullam non nisi est sit amet facilisis magna. Convallis posuere morbi leo urna molestie at elementum. Mauris ultrices eros in cursus turpis massa tincidunt dui ut. Enim facilisis gravida neque convallis a cras. Vel elit scelerisque mauris pellentesque pulvinar pellentesque habitant. Donec massa sapien faucibus et molestie. Semper viverra nam libero justo.

Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet consectetur adipiscing elit pellentesque habitant. Parturient montes nascetur ridiculus mus mauris vitae ultricies leo. Cum sociis natoque penatibus et magnis dis parturient montes nascetur. Netus et malesuada fames ac turpis egestas sed tempus urna. Turpis cursus in hac habitasse platea dictumst quisque sagittis. Bibendum est ultricies integer quis auctor elit sed vulputate. Bibendum arcu vitae elementum curabitur vitae nunc sed. Lobortis elementum nibh tellus molestie nunc non blandit massa. Facilisis sed odio morbi quis commodo odio aenean. Quam lacus suspendisse faucibus interdum posuere. Augue lacus viverra vitae congue. Sed ullamcorper morbi tincidunt ornare massa eget egestas purus. Hac habitasse platea dictumst quisque sagittis purus sit amet.

Sit amet luctus venenatis lectus magna fringilla. Cursus in hac habitasse platea dictumst quisque sagittis purus. Phasellus egestas tellus rutrum tellus pellentesque eu tincidunt. Vitae suscipit tellus mauris a diam maecenas sed enim ut. Eget magna fermentum iaculis eu non diam. Tortor posuere ac ut consequat semper viverra. Fringilla phasellus faucibus scelerisque eleifend donec pretium. Cursus vitae congue mauris rhoncus aenean vel elit scelerisque mauris. Libero volutpat sed cras ornare arcu dui vivamus arcu felis. Porttitor rhoncus dolor purus non enim praesent. Massa sed elementum tempus egestas. Morbi enim nunc faucibus a pellentesque sit. Varius sit amet mattis vulputate enim nulla aliquet porttitor lacus. Quisque id diam vel quam elementum pulvinar etiam non. Porta nibh venenatis cras sed felis eget velit aliquet sagittis.

Aliquet enim tortor at auctor urna nunc id cursus. Amet consectetur adipiscing elit ut aliquam purus sit amet luctus. Enim sed faucibus turpis in eu mi bibendum neque. Cras pulvinar mattis nunc sed. Euismod nisi porta lorem mollis. Risus pretium quam vulputate dignissim. Risus at ultrices mi tempus imperdiet nulla malesuada pellentesque. Enim sit amet venenatis urna cursus eget nunc scelerisque. Purus gravida quis blandit turpis cursus in hac. Nulla posuere sollicitudin aliquam ultrices sagittis orci a. Faucibus vitae aliquet nec ullamcorper sit amet risus nullam eget. Vitae proin sagittis nisl rhoncus mattis rhoncus urna neque viverra. Posuere morbi leo urna molestie at elementum eu facilisis sed. Habitant morbi tristique senectus et netus et. Nunc mattis enim ut tellus elementum.

The Old Navy flagship store on Market Street at Fourth, which has been in that location since the 1990s, will close on July 1, adding to the deepening retail exodus crisis on mid-Market and in Union Square.

While Old Navy is one of the better performing brands in the Gap Inc. universe, the company says that it will abandon this large location when its current lease is up a month from now.

A spokesperson tells KRON4 today, "We are already working to identify new locations in downtown San Francisco that will better serve the needs of the business and our customers."

That statement points to the ongoing troubles facing retailers on a strip of Market Street that many complain is more chaotic and crime-ridden than it's ever been — though much of the noted open-air drug activity is concentrated a couple of blocks up, closer to Sixth, Seventh, and Eighth streets. Gap Inc. closed its flagship store in the early pandemic, in August 2020, and that move came after years in which the retailer had been shuttering stores and laying off workers nationwide.

The company is also closing its Banana Republic (BR) store in the Westfield mall, as the Chronicle reported two days ago, and the BR flagship store at 256 Grant Avenue is set to close this year as the company plans to rebrand and reconfigure all of its BR stores on a smaller scale. A new BR store is expected to open at 152 Geary Street, as the Business Times reported.

The Old Navy closure announcement comes after a month in which we learned Nordstrom would be abandoning its Westfield location this summer, as well as its Nordstrom Rack store on Market. And in early April we learned that the one-year-old Whole Foods at Eighth and Market was also abruptly closing.

Around Union Square, around a dozen other stores have closed or are set to close, including the seven-month-old Coco Republic store that took over the abandoned Crate & Barrel at Stockton and O'Farrell.

Economists have pointed to the fact that multiple cities are seeing similar spates of big-box retail closures, which have been driven by larger economic forces including consumers' increased online-shopping habits.

Gap's spokesperson tells ABC 7 that customers can still shop at their four new "laboratory" stores at Gap headquarters by the Embarcadero, Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic and Athleta, which are at 2 Folsom Street.