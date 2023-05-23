- Walgreens has settled its consumer fraud case over the Theranos debacle. The company was sued by patients who received Theranos blood tests in Arizona and California who claimed Walgreens was "willfully blind" to the fraudulent testing going on. [Bloomberg]
- Warriors star Steph Curry was honored this morning by the NBA with the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion award. The award comes in recognition of Curry's off-the-court advocacy work for childhood hunger, voter education, and gun safety. [East Bay Times]
- Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board are looking into the small-plane crash on Saturday that claimed the lives of two people off the coast of Half Moon Bay. The investigators have formed a theory that "fuel starvation" may have been to blame, in which fuel was not moving adequately between the tanks inside the plane. [Associated Press]
- An Oakland tow-truck driver became a hero last week when he used his truck to push an SUV whose occupants were allegedly attempting to rob a woman at gunpoint at a gas station. [KTVU]
- The Meals on Wheels benefit gala was on Sunday night at the Fort Mason Center, and it featured chefs from 80 restaurants around Northern California, raising money to feed 5,400 older adults living in the Bay Area. [KPIX]
- The NAACP is now urging tourists of color to avoid travel to Florida, due to a host of discriminatory laws that the state has passed that target minorities and the LGBTQ community. [NBC Bay Area]
- The A's season continues to suck, as they lost 11-2 in a rout by the Seattle Mariners in the opening of a series. [East Bay Times]
Photo: Sachina Hobo