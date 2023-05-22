- A 10-year-old girl was found fatally stabbed Monday at an East Oakland apartment building. Oakland police responded to a building on the 4500 block of Bancroft Avenue on Monday afternoon and discovered a bloody knife outside of a unit, which led them to force their way in, after which they made the gruesome discovery. [KTVU]
- A boy was apparently assaulted during a strong-arm robbery near a Pacific Heights Park on Friday night. The assault, which resulted in non-life-threatening injuries, happened around 9:35 p.m. on the 2700 block of Clay Street abutting Alta Plaza Park, and two girls who had been with the boy described the incident to police. [Chronicle]
- Longtime A's announcer Glen Kuiper has been let go from NBC Sports after using a racial slur on air three weeks ago. Kuiper, whose brother Duane is a longtime Giants announcer, was referring to the historic Negro Leagues while announcing the May 5 game when he apparently mistakenly said the "n-word." [KRON4]
- A fire damaged three businesses in SF's Laurel Village on Monday, including a First Republic Bank and an Ace Hardware. [SFGate]
- A man in a parked Jaguar was shot multiple times and injured early Monday in Oakland’s Eastlake neighborhood. [Bay Area News Group]
- Another injured horse, a six-year-old mare, was euthanized at Golden Gate Fields on Sunday after a race, marking the eighth horse to die at the track so far this year. [KPIX]
- E. Jean Carroll has now asked the judge in her civil suit against Trump to allow her to amend her lawsuit to seek further damages for what he said about her at CNN’s recent town hall event. [CNN]
- State Street Market in Los Altos has reopened with several new businesses, including Orenchi Ramen. [Bay Area News Group]
Photo: Getty Images