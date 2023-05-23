- An L.A. actor is on trial in San Mateo County for allegedly swindling an elderly woman’s Redwood City home that hit foreclosure from her, and paying only one-third of its value. The actor Justin Rodgers Hall got the 66-year-old woman to sign papers after buying her margaritas at Applebee’s, and Hall apparently promoted the suspicious purchase in an appearance on the game show Deal or No Deal. [Chronicle]
- Parts of Yosemite may be closed for this weekend’s three-day Memorial Day Weekend, as the National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for the Merced River. The “Big Melt” is underway as this year’s 80-year-record snowpack is melting, and some Yosemite campgrounds are already closed. [Examiner]
- Uber has placed its chief of diversity on leave after she hosted an event called “Don’t Call Me Karen” that rubbed a number of non-white employees the wrong way. The event was promoted as “diving into the spectrum of the American white woman’s experience,” but some employees found the event to be full of “tone-deaf, offensive and triggering conversations.” [NY Times]
- SF Chronicle and SFGate employees walked off the job — but only for an hour! — today in a “lunch-out” over stalled contract negotiations with their union. [Mission Local]
- The very good acrobatic theater performance Dear San Francisco at Club Fugazi has been extended through December 31. [Club Fugazi]
- While Jeff Bezos has been spending big on yachts and engagement rings for his highly plastic-surgeried new girlfriend, his ex-wife MacKenzie Scott just donated $15 million to a San Jose based non-profit that’s trying to eliminate the suffering associated with obstetric fistula. [Hoodline]
Image: Joe Kukura, SFist