- BART has agreed to pay $4.4 million to settle a case involving BART Police officers shooting an armed 17-year-old running from them who was seen retrieving a handgun he'd dropped. Officers chased Cyrus Greene, now 20 and suffering lasting injuries, through El Cerrito Del Norte Station on Feb. 15, 2020, and he dropped his gun while jumping onto the tracks; his lawyers argued that he was turned away and running from BART police when shots were fired and that he never threatened the officers. [NBC Bay Area]
- Hayward police are seeking a 33-year-old San Mateo man, Vaughn Boatner, in connection with the murder of his ex-wife, 29-year-old Monique Aldridge, last Thursday. Boatner allegedly shot both Aldridge and a man she was dating while their 5-year-old son was at home. [KTVU]
- Monterey County authorities are assessing a $60,000 fine and possible other charges against a landlord of some substandard farmworker housing where over 200 people were living. The community, which included numerous families, were living in the rural area of Royal Oaks in "two old agricultural buildings, including a dilapidated greenhouse." [Bay Area News Group]
- Nima Momeni, the accused killer of Cash App founder Bob Lee, is expected in court to finally be arraigned Thursday after three delays. [KRON4]
- After Elizabeth Holmes's lawyers requested a May 30 prison-reporting date on Tuesday, Judge Edward Davila ruled Wednesday that May 30 will be her mandatory reporting date. [Axios]
- An unusual heatwave is gripping western Canada and the Pacific Northwest, and wildfires have even broken out in Canada, leading to smoke drift that is expected to be blown clear of the Bay Area. [Chronicle]
- A book was recently returned, 96 years overdue, to the St. Helena Public Library, and librarians are curious about where it's been and who might have checked it out. [KPIX]
- 2 p.m. today (Thursday) is the magic time to score tickets to the first Stern Grove Festival concert of the season, which is Snarky Puppy on June 18, and the link is here. [SFist]
