A new farmers' market hopes to change the Bayview District’s reputation as a food desert, as food justice nonprofit Dragonspunk is coming to Evans Avenue on June 1, and will run every Thursday going forward.

A “food justice nonprofit” called Dragonspunk has been making some waves in the Bay Area food scene. In 2020, Dragosnpunk started operating an organic urban farm called Loyal to the Soil in the Bayview District. Dragonspunk president Isaiah Powell was recently invited to lead a microgreens workshop at Michelin-starred Nisei, and worked with Senator Cory Booker on food waste issues.

And now, Eater SF reports Dragonspunk is bringing a new farmers market to Bayview, starting Thursday, June 1 at the new Southeast Community Center on Evans Avenue.



“We’re creating a vibe,” Powell told Eater SF. “It’s a farmers market, but it will be curated like a party.

There will be at least 15 vendors at the inaugural June 1 farmers market, many of them Black-owned Bay Area businesses like Rize Up Bakery and Mossed Juicery. Other vendors booked include Soul Blends Coffee. Other vendors onboard so far include plant-based baked goods proprietors Raydiant Vybes, and local farmers market staples Medina Berry Farms, and David Upchurch Chocolatier.

Teens from the SF-based youth employment nonprofit Enterprise for Youth will work the event as on-site volunteers, and will create promotional social media campaigns for the weekly markets.

If you want to attend the Dragonspunk Farmers Market, the first will be Thursday June 1 from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 1550 Evans Avenue. If you’d like to sell goods there, there is an online vendor application.

Image: Dragonspunk