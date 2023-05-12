- Two significant, over-5.o-magnitude earthquakes have occurred in the last 24 hours in the area of Lake Almanor in far Northern California's Plumas County. The first on Thursday afternoon was a 5.5M quake, and an aftershocl occurred at 3:18 a.m. that was a 5.2M. [KRON4]
- The San Francisco Chamber of Commerce, fairly dumbly, brought on Amazon as a sponsor of SF Small Business Week, despite Amazon being responsible for the death of many independent bookstores and small businesses. As the Chronicle's Heather Knight writes, the move is "as tone deaf as Coca-Cola sponsoring Diabetes Awareness Week." [Chronicle]
- Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday came out against cash payments for reparations, following that set of recommendations from the state reparations task force. "Dealing with that legacy [of slavery] is about much more than cash payments," Newsom said. [KTVU]
- Much like that spate of hoax calls to local high schools about mass shootings last fall, a hoax caller cloned the number of a Santa Cruz beach hotel lobby and claimed there was a mass shooting there this week. [Bay Area News Group]
- The Oakland teachers' strike grinds into its seventh day, but apparently some progress was made on Thursday. [ABC 7]
- The Congressional Budget Office has put out a statement saying that the federal government is at "significant risk" or running out of cash in June. [New York Times]
- Struggling jewelry stores in SF's Mission District have turned to check-cashing for the unbanked in order to make money, with one store now making 60% of its revenue that way. [Mission Local]
Photo: Derick Daily