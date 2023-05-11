- Your San Francisco 49ers have dropped their 2023 schedule, opening Sunday, September 10 in Pittsburgh against the Steelers. Highlight games include a Sunday Night Football game against the Cowboys (Oct. 8), Monday nighters against the Vikings (Oct. 23) and the Baltimore Ravens (Christmas Day), and an NFC Championship game rematch against the Eagles (Dec. 3). [49ers.com]
Con Fire crews today, along with Antioch and BART police, responded to an extinguished a fire in the eBART Antioch parking lot that destroyed six parked vehicles. Fire was apparently caused by attempted gasoline theft, a dangerous and damaging undertaking. #bartic pic.twitter.com/vveGR5cTyf— Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) May 11, 2023
- Six cars were torched in the Antioch BART parking lot at about 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon, and authorities are blaming gasoline thieves. No one was injured, and BART service was not affected. [Chronicle]
- KGO’s Dan Noyes got the first interview with Banko Brown’s mother since Brown was shot at a Walgreens in late April, and she says he had been homeless since he was 12 years old. The mother Kevinisha Henderson had been incarcerated in Texas, and had planned on moving to San Francisco, but her parole board hearings kept her from seeing her son before his death. [KGO]
- The developer who was planning to build 125 units of supportive housing on the People’s Park site has backed out, citing ongoing legal delays, but UC Berkeley says they will simply find a different developer. [Berkeleyside]
- The effort to rename Stow Lake, because namesake William W. Stow was so anti-semitic he literally proposed a “tax on Jews,” passed the Board of Supervisors’ Public Safety and Neighborhood Services Committee. [Examiner]
- San Jose resident Adam Mirassou was arrested for having more than 100 pounds of explosives in his home and business. [Hoodline]
- If you missed that John Waters and Aubrey Plaza conversation at the Goldstein Theater on Tuesday night, it’s going to be rebroadcast on KQED on May 28, and will also be posted online. [SFGate]
