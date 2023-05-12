A fatal stabbing in San Francisco last Friday morning left a 64-year-old woman dead in a common area of her apartment building, and we now know the identities of the suspect and victim.

The shocking murder happened on May 5 around 11 a.m. inside a building on the 400 block of Duboce Avenue. The victim has been identified as 64-year-old Mei Ran Hu.

On Thursday, District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced murder charges against the suspect, 41-year-old Jesus Esparza.

"The Duboce Avenue killing is tragic," Jenkins said in a statement. "I offer my condolences to the victim’s friends and family and my unwavering commitment to pursuing justice and ensuring that the suspect is held accountable for this senseless crime.”

The DA's Office is recommending against pre-trial release of the suspect "because of the extreme public safety risk he poses."

The victim, Hu, was found on the ground and unresponsive with a stab wound in the vestibule or common area of the building, and efforts by emergency responders to save her life were not successful.

Esparza reportedly also lived in the same building and was arrested as a suspect immediately, but no possible motive in the killing has yet been revealed.

Esparza is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday, May 19.

This was San Francisco's 19th homicide of the year to date, up from 15 homicides at this time last year — marking a year-over-year increase of 26.7%.

Photo: Google Street View