- The Oakland teachers' union and the school district remained unable to come together on an agreement Wednesday, as the teachers' strike goes into its sixth day. At issue is a 22% raise that only some teachers will receive, and a set of "common good" measures the union is pushing for that includes a commitment to repurpose unused school sites as housing for unhoused students. [East Bay Times / KTVU]
- When Title 42 expires tonight, it will mean a major, sudden influx of migrants to California, first in San Diego. [New York Times]
- San Francisco crab fishermen are testing out a new crab pot design that is meant to prevent whale entanglements — which have been the reason Dungeness crab season has been delayed for several years running. [KPIX]
- A new study suggests that the big brush fires in Australia between June 2019 and January 2020 likely contributed to the rare triple La Nina seasons we just experienced. [CNN]
- Matthew McConaughey brought his son to the Warriors-Lakers playoff game last night at the Chase Center, and Dave Chappelle was in the house too. [Bay Area News Group]
- An Oakland teacher, who is himself immunocompromised, has written a graphic novel detailing his experience of the pandemic. [KQED]
- What may be the "most spectacular" superbloom in the Bay Area right now is happening just south of SF, in Pacifica, at Mori Point. [Marin IJ]
- And Donald Trump gave a characteristically batshit performance at a live CNN town hall in New Hampshire last night. [CNN]
Photo: Meritt Thomas