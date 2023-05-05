A man was fatally shot near the intersection of Eddy and Scott streets Thursday, and the SFPD chased a possible suspect vehicle across the Bay Bridge before losing it in Oakland.

The shooting happened around 7:14 p.m. in the Western Addition, as KRON4 reports, on the 1800 block of Eddy Street, and no information about the male victim has yet been released.

KTVU posted video of the crime scene in the aftermath of the shooting, and reported that police chased a suspect vehicle across the Bay Bridge. They apparently lost sight of the car, and no arrests have been made.

Male victim dies after being shot near Eddy & Scott, per @SFPD @SFPDNorthern @sfpdinvestigate. @SFPD officers chased possible suspect vehicle across Bay Bridge but lost it in Oakland pic.twitter.com/JaPpLFFNLG — Henry K. Lee (@henrykleeKTVU) May 5, 2023

The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and died at the hospital.

This was San Francisco's 18th homicide of the year to date. The 17th occurred early Sunday when a person was fatally shot on Folsom Street.

Anyone with information about Thursday's shooting is asked to call the 24-hour tip line at 415-575-4445 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text with SFPD.

Photo: Google Street View