- There was a fatal shooting in SoMa early Sunday, near the intersection of 5th and Folsom streets. The shooting occurred at 4:35 a.m., and the victim fled in a vehicle that "came to rest" at 5th and Shipley; further information has not been released about the victim or any suspects. [SFPD/Facebook]
- In another victory for local labor attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan, workers at the San Francisco Marriott are getting $9 million in withheld tips from the company. A judge ruled in favor of the workers over "service charges" that were charged to banquet clients and were "reasonably believed" to be tips. [Chronicle]
- A man who got frustrated with a sideshow blocking his way in Oakland on Sunday was set upon by the crowd and assaulted after he tried to lunge is car toward a car doing donuts around him. [KTVU]
- Oakland teachers say that they will go on strike Thursday if a contract agreement is not reached before then. [KTVU]
- Police in Milpitas on Monday morning arrested a 41-year-old San Jose man suspected of arson in connection with a fire at a bank. [KRON4]
- Meta has revealed details about the latest round of layoffs and where they're occurring locally, saying that 1,500 more Bay Area jobs will be lost at Facebook and other divisions, including 146 jobs in San Francisco. [Mercury News]
- The Bayview's historic Sam Jordan's Bar & Grill, which was San Francisco's first Black-owned bar but closed in 2019, has been bought by the owner of 24th Street's Taqueria Vallarta. [Hoodline]
- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says the U.S. could run out of money by June 1 if House Republicans don't let up on the debt ceiling.
Photo: Getty Images