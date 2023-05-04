On Wednesday, Davis police confirmed that they had detained a person of interest in the serial stabbing case that has left two men dead and one woman in critical condition.

The person of interest, who was reportedly spotted by an area resident sitting near the playground in Sycamore Park on Wednesday — the site of the second of the three stabbings — was taken in for questioning without incident, as the Davis Enterprise reported. The man, who has not yet been called a suspect as of Thursday morning, was reportedly wearing Adidas track pants and has dark, shoulder-length hair, which are both part of the suspect description given by witnesses.

"This is all very preliminary," said Davis Police Lt. Dan Beckwith, speaking with the Davis Enterprise. "We’re taking our usual investigative steps."

On Thursday morning, police posted to Facebook saying they were waiting to release further details until after a service that is happening for the second stabbing victim, 20-year-old UC Davis student Karim Abou Najm. Police are giving a press conference at 2 p.m., likely to discuss the person of interest.



The first stabbing occurred last Thursday, April 27, in broad daylight, in Davis' Central Park. The victim was a well known fixture in the community, 50-year-old David Breaux who had long posted up at a bench in the park and was known as The Compassion Guy, because he would ask strangers to define their take on "compassion." Several years ago, with help from a local group, he self-published a book on the topic.

Najm was stabbed Saturday night around 9 p.m. in Sycamore Park. A 911 caller had reported a dispute occurring in the area, and there were apparently witnesses to what occurred, or to the assailant.

A 64-year-old homeless woman was then stabbed through her tent at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. Either just before or just after this incident, a homeless couple living in a tent nearby described seeing the assailant, who fit a previously released description, and one of them began to, but then stopped, chasing him down.

As KTVU reports, Davis police have detained several people for questioning in recent days, though none has been named as a suspect so far.

The stabbings have left the city and the UC Davis campus on edge, with the university taking added precautions including making all night classes remote. As the Mercury News reports, the school has also adjusted its security staffing and expanded a program that provides safe rides to and from campus.

We'll update this post with any new information from the 2 p.m. press conference.

Photo via VisitDavis.org