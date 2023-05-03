- Nima Momeni's defense attorney in the Bob Lee murder case, Paula Canny, has already seized on the toxicology report released Tuesday to say that Lee was a "drug person." Outside the courtroom yesterday she exaggerated the number of recreational drugs in Lee's system (it was coke and ketamine), and said that people on drugs act "kind of losery and make bad decisions and do bad things." [Chronicle]
- A 26-year-old man died last week at Santa Rita Jail after drinking a "profuse amount" of water from the sink in his cell and repeatedly vomiting. This marked the fifth in-custody death at the jail so far this year and the 67th since 2014. [KTVU]
- A person was shot and injured Tuesday afternoon in the parking lot of an East Oakland shopping center. [East Bay Times]
- A California state appeals court has just upheld the state's assault weapons ban, ruling that AR-15 rifles are "not typically possessed by law-abiding citizens for lawful purposes." [Chronicle]
- Progress is reportedly being made between the Oakland teachers's union and the school district ahead of a strike deadline tomorrow. [KPIX]
- The Warriors lost Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals to the Lakers Tuesday night 117-112, but it was a hard-fought, close game throughout. [ESPN]
- Ahead of the end of Title 42, President Biden is sending 1,500 troops to the US-Mexico border to help process and handle an expected surge in migrants coming to the border. [Associated Press]
Photo: Kyle Glenn