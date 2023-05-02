- Expect some weird and turbulent weather today, with possible hail. Scattered showers and thunder are likely too. [Chronicle / NBC Bay Area]
- Police in Antioch are seeking two suspects following a fatal Monday night shooting in a convenience store parking lot. A 31-year-old male was found dead in his car. [NBC Bay Area]
- A man was found dead Monday morning under a "tarped structure" near the MLK Way off-ramp from Highway 24 in Oakland, and foul play does not seem to be suspected. [Bay City News]
- The CEO of commercial real estate developer Brookfield says — and this should be no surprise — he would not develop an office building in San Francisco right now. [SF Business Times]
- Experts are now saying that Tulare Lake, which reappeared this winter after decades of being a memory, could grow "explosively" as more snowmelt occurs in the Sierra. [KPIX]
- There is officially a writers' strike on in Hollywood, the first since 2007, and the immediate impact is going to be seen on late-night shows, which will likely all go dark. [New York Times]
- Janelle Monae and Lil Nas X won the Met Gala, but Jared Leto and Doja Cat came as literal cats, in homage to Karl Lagerfeld's beloved Choupette. [New York Times]
- And the Tony Award nominations are out. [NY Mag]
Photo: Jay Barmann/SFist