- There have been two fatal stabbings in recent days in the quiet town of Davis, and police are investigating whether they're linked. The first man killed was a well known community member, David Breaux, who spent over a decade pulling people aside at a community park bench asking them to define what "compassion" meant to them. [KCRA / SFGate]
- Eastbound traffic on the Bay Bridge came to a full standstill Sunday evening following a collision in which an Audi sedan flipped over. The Audi reportedly collided with a Dodge sedan west of Treasure Island around 7:50 p.m., and one child was hospitalized with injuries; all lanes reopened by 8:42 p.m. [Chronicle]
- The high-rise Gateway Apartments near Jackson Square were among those who lost power last week due to an underground vault fire, and while PG&E couldn't get the lights back on for days, the landlord sprang for huge generators. [NBC Bay Area]
- Convicted murderer Scott Peterson is filing another appeal of his 2004 conviction for the killing of his pregnant wife Laci Peterson, saying there is new evidence that could exonerate him. [KTVU]
- Mission Local has its own report about misbehaving Waymo and Cruise autonomous vehicles, including one that meandered, "like an autonomous Mr. Magoo," into the scene of that Sunset District house explosion in February. [Mission Local]
- The Big Sur International Marathon happened on Sunday with 10,000 participants, but it was punishingly windy, leading some runners to say it was the hardest marathon they'd ever run. [Bay Area News Group]
- Surely you could not miss, if you were awake on Sunday, the fact that the Warriors took down the Sacramento Kings in Game 7 of the first round of the playoffs, and they head for the Western Conference Semifinals now against the Lakers, starting Tuesday. [Associated Press]
Photo: Jay Barmann/SFist