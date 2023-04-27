- An underground electrical vault fire at 640 Clay Street (at Montgomery) caused a large power outage Wednesday night that impacted multiple parts of San Francisco, including North Beach, the Financial District, and Nob Hill. The fire occurred around 9 p.m., and power was out for over 9,000 PG&E customers, with thousands still without power Thursday morning. [Chronicle]
- Even after two multi-million-dollar bailouts, SF-based First Republic Bank remains in trouble, after its stock price took another major hit this week. Analysts are wondering whether the feds will step in this weekend, or before the weekend. [CNN]
- The SFPD is investigating a stabbing that occurred early Thursday near the intersection of Hyde and Golden Gate, in the Tenderloin. [KRON4]
- Bissap Baobab on Mission Street, which has been in a protracted fight with its upstairs neighbors over getting a beer-and-wine license, still doesn't have that license and a decision is weeks overdue. [Mission Local]
- The Civic Center BART station was closed for about an hour Wednesday evening starting just before 6 p.m. due to a stabbing that occurred inside the station. [NBC Bay Area / KPIX]
- The nonprofit Castro Theatre Conservancy, which has been in opposition to Another Planet Entertainment's plans for the historic Castro Theatre, released a detailed and ambitious plan Thursday for how they would run the theater if given the chance, including a major capital campaign for renovations. [Hoodline]
- A street-food chain from South Korea from celebrity chef Baek Jong-won, Hanchin Pocha, has opened an outpost in North Oakland. [Hoodline]
- Trash talk-show host Jerry Springer, who reveled in the lowbrow entertainment form he helped to create, has died at age 79. [KTVU / CNN]