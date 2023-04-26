The reservations went fast, but the good news is that Dominique Crenn's cozy Hayes Valley restaurant, Petit Crenn, is coming back alive for the first time in three years.

On Instagram earlier this month, Petit Crenn announced that it was opening back up for a spring pop-up called Spring at Petit Crenn, with seats available both at the chef's counter and the restaurants handful of tables. Chef Dominique Crenn herself created a special spring menu for the pop-up, and the restaurant was marketing the six-course experience for $350 per person, inclusive of wine pairings.

$350 per person is more in line with the price at Crenn's three-Michelin-star flagship Atelier Crenn — the pricetag for which is now $475 per person — and a fairly steep uptick from Petit Crenn's more casual past.

The restaurant was open for a couple of months in the early pandemic, doing curbside pickup and selling "Crenn kits," featuring various small plates. But Crenn announced that Petit Crenn was closing "temporarily" in July 2020, saying, "It’s au revoir, not adieu."

There has been no word in the nearly three years since about the fate of the restaurant, as it sat dark. But this April pop-up may offer a clue.

Petit Crenn first opened in 2015, offering a seafood-focused menu inspired by Brittany and the cuisine of Crenn's mother and grandmother. Early menu highlights included an $18 Japanese-style omelette and a potato gratin, and there was a chef's table that could be reserved for six priced at $120 per person.

The restaurant took over a space that had been well loved for years as the home of Bar Jules.

While there are no reservations for Spring at Petit Crenn available, the website suggests you may be able to get on a cancellation list — though it's not clear how to do that... may be voicemail? A link provided leads to no request form.

Petit Crenn - 609 Hayes Street - 415-440-0460