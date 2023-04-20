- San Francisco police were investigating a possible shooting in the Upper Haight Thursday during the 4/20 event. Officers could not confirm late Thursday whether a shooting had occurred on the 500 block of Cole Street, near the Goodwill store, but store employees said they heard gunshots. [Chronicle]
- The suspect in Tuesday's tragic fatal shooting at a Pleasanton Home Depot was allegedly trying to steal a toolbox. According to court documents, 32-year-old Benicia Knapps was attempting to swipe a $143 DeWalt toolbox when she was interrupted by theft-prevention guard Blake Mohs, leading her to shoot the 26-year-old in the heart. [KRON4]
- The SF Business Times says it has the "inside story" about how the Oakland A's land deal in Las Vegas leaked. Apparently a local site in Las Vegas had gotten the scoop and was about to publish, and the A's canceled a meeting with Oakland and then called to deliver the news. [SF Business Times]
- Oakland A's President Dave Kaval spoke to NBC Bay Area Thursday and said the decision to move forward on the Las Vegas deal has everything to do with trying to get an approved plan by January. The team's deadline with Major League Baseball drove this path, Kaval said, because the timeline in Oakland put them out six or seven years, instead of about four in Las Vegas. [NBC Bay Area]
- In a shocking development for the media world, BuzzFeed News is shutting down, just about a decade after it rose to prominence and challenged traditional media outlets. BuzzFeed is facing 180 layoffs — 15% of its staff — and the company made the decision to stop investing in its Pulitzer-winning news division. [CNN]
- The Santa Clara County DA's Office is adding hate-crime charges for three armed robbery suspects, ages 18, 19, and 21, who prosecutors say exclusively targeted Asian people because of their perceived wealth. [KPIX]
- Today was the day that blue check-marks officially began disappearing off of Twitter, and we know that Kim Kardashian lost hers. [CNN]
- Beloved Richmond District Mexican spot Tia Margarita is ringing in its 60th birthday this weekend with three days of celebrations. [Hoodline]
Photo: Rich Hay