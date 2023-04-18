- Shannon O’Connor, the 48-year-old "party mom" facing a raft of charges in Santa Clara County over alcohol-fueled teen parties she facilitated during the pandemic, has asked the judge in the case what her sentence would be if she changed her plea. O'Connor has pleaded not guilty, but her lawyer may have convinced her that the case could only get worse for her and not better if they go to trial. [Bay Area News Group]
- Residents of Oakland's Fruitvale neighborhood, fed up with recent violent crime there, spoke to city officials Monday night at a public safety meeting. A common theme among the public comment was the need for more police presence. [KTVU]
- A San Bruno man said three men broke into his home Friday in a home-invasion robbery, and they stole $20,000 in cash, some Air Jordan sneakers, and his two English bulldog puppies. [KRON4]
- The drop in enrollment at San Francisco public schools over the last four years mirrors similar drops across the state, which reflect record-low birth rates and an ongoing "California exodus" of families. [Chronicle]
- Southwest Airlines was having "intermittent technology issues" Tuesday morning, which led to the delay of 2,500 flights nationwide. [KPIX]
- United Airlines is adding thrice-weekly nonstop flight from SFO to Christchurch, New Zealand starting December 1, making it the only US carrier to offer non-stop service to New Zealand's south island. [SF Business Times]
- A SpaceX rocket launch on Friday that had to dump excess fuel created a fantastic blue spiral in the aurora borealis over Alaska that created an "internet storm" after people photographed it. [Associated Press]
- The Mission District's Sisters Coffee Shop is set to open a second location in the Castro, in the former Project Juice/Earthbar space. [Hoodline]
Photo: Masao Taira/Getty Images