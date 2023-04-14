- The Contra Costa County DA's office has released a detailed report on the racist-texting scandal at the Antioch Police Department. Civil rights attorney John Burris says that all the officers "should be terminated," and regarding the texts, "They’re pretty horrible and they’re sickening." [KTVU]
- Marin-based RH (formerly Restoration Hardware) is laying off 400 people. [Bay Area News Group]
- 35-year-old Jeremy Hanson of Rossmoor, in the East Bay, was just convicted and sentenced for making violent threats against Massachusetts-based dictionary publisher Merriam-Webster Inc. over its updated gender definitions. [Associated Press]
- A new bill before the California legislature would mandate HPV vaccination for all incoming college students. [NBC Bay Area]
- San Francisco is opening a new "step-down" transitional housing facility for people coming out of treatment for drug use on Treasure Island, with room for 70 people. [Chronicle]
- The super wet ground after our extra-wet winter has delayed the planting of this year's tomato crop in California, which means a ripple effect for the entire industry of canned tomatoes. [KPIX]
- It's not just a thing on Schitt's Creek and in colder climates — fruit wine is trending, and even some respected winemakers are experimenting with blending fruits besides grapes into their wines. [Chronicle]
