- Salesforce is now fully abandoning 350 Mission, a.k.a. Salesforce East, the 30-story building that it was the sole occupant of since 2015. The move to sublease all of the building comes after Salesforce put half of it up for sublease two years ago. [Chronicle]
- Mayor London Breed had a "testy" exchange today with KTVU morning anchor Gasia Mikaelian, who seemed to want to corner the mayor into talking about the murder of Bob Lee. Breed continues to defend the safety of the city and point to statistics, and urge people not to jump to conclusions before more details of the investigation emerge. [KTVU]
- In their ongoing coverage of the Bay Area's tech bust, the New York Times checks in again with sources at Meta in Menlo Park, and finds morale still sinking. Part of the trouble: Many higher ups, including Zuckerberg himself who is on parental leave following the birth of Kid #3 and Instagram's Adam Mosseri who now lives in London, are currently absentee. [New York Times]
- In a somewhat unprecedented move, Democratic Congressman Ro Khanna is publicly calling for Senator Dianne Feinstein to resign early. The calls for Feinstein to resign ahead of next year's election are growing, as the Chronicle reported Tuesday, including from Pod Save America co-host and former Obama speechwriter Jon Lovett. [KPIX]
- Juul Labs has settled a lawsuit with California, New York, and a group of other states over its marketing to teenagers, and California will get the largest cut, $176M out of the total $462M. [KTVU]
- PG&E is proposing a significant restructuring of how it bills people, which will mean that lower-income households could pay significantly less, and higher-income households, significantly more. [Bay Area News Group]
- Superblooms of wildflowers across California are large enough that they're showing up on satellite images. [Chronicle]
- Today's windy conditions — the result of a "dry storm" — are set to die down Wednesday evening, and the weather looks decent the next couple of days. [Chronicle]
