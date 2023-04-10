A car careened off I-580 in Oakland Monday morning, flying off the freeway and crashing into an apartment building in the Upper Peralta Creek neighborhood.

The crash happened around 8:30 Monday morning, and police responded to the area of Arkansas Street in Oakland, near the offramp from I-580 at 35th Avenue. As KRON4 reports, via the Oakland Fire Department, the car may have been struck from behind before it flew off the roadway.

Video from a Citizen user shows the damage to the building from inside an apartment. The car appears to have slammed into a rear wall, and it can be seen through a window and through a sizable hole in said wall.

Car Crashed Into Home, Video From Inside House @CitizenApp 3358 Laurel Ave 8:36:55 AM PDT

The driver of the car reportedly suffered a foot injury, but was otherwise okay, and no one else was in the vehicle.

No one in the apartment building was injured.

