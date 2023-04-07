- Hopefully the rain will have passed through — it's supposed to — for the Giants' home opener today against the Kansas City Royals. The first pitch is at 1:35 and there's an opening ceremony at 12:45. [KTVU]
- Former candidate for SF district attorney Joe Alioto Veronese said his friend, former fire commissioner Don Carmignani, was brutally attacked with a crowbar in the Marina Wednesday night, and his face was slashed with a knife. The attack was in "retribution," Veronese says, because his friend called police to have men removed who were loitering outside his mother's home. [Chronicle]
- A 24-year-old man, Garrett Doty, was arrested in connection with the assault. [KRON4]
- A 75-year-old Santa Rosa doctor has been sentenced in a case involving a 17-year-old girl to whom he had prescribed a potentially lethal combination of drugs — Oxycontin, Valium, and Soma — for two years, before she overdosed and died. [KRON4]
- An appeals court has rejected Sunny Balwani's attempt to delay his prison term. [KPIX]
- Justice Clarence Thomas has issued a statement responding the ProPublica report about his decades of unreported gifts and free trips from a billionaire buddy, saying that early in his tenure he came to understand that "this sort of personal hospitality from close personal friends, who did not have business before the court, was not reportable." [New York Times]
- The priest at Old St. Mary's Cathedral in San Francisco says that half his parishioners still have not returned for in-person services after the pandemic. [KPIX]
Photo: Katie Baumez