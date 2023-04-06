- If you want to buy Burning Man 2023 tickets, you’ve got to register and update your “Burner Profile” by 12 Noon PT Friday. The main ticket sale itself is scheduled for 12 Noon PT on Wednesday, April 12 (last year they sold out in 29 minutes) with tickets costing $575 each and vehicle passes priced at $150. [BurningMan.org]
- A Thursday afternoon hostage situation in Placer County’s Roseville left one person dead, and two people injured by gunfire (one of them a Highway Patrol officer). The situation started when the suspect was served an arrest warrant, but then took hostages and started opening fire, and the suspect was taken into custody just after 3 p.m. Names of the victims have not yet been released. [Examiner]
- After a judge tossed out her plea deal last month for a suspect accused of three murders, Alameda County DA Pamela Price wants that judge disqualified from all criminal matters coming from her office. Price submitted a legal filing Wednesday claiming Alameda Superior Court Judge Mark McCannon was “prejudiced against the District Attorney’s Office,” and that she “cannot have a fair and impartial trial or hearing or any criminal procedure before this judicial officer.” But since the motion was made to Judge McCannion himself, he unsurprisingly denied it. [Chronicle]
- Blue Bottle Coffee is closing its second-oldest location at Mint Plaza on April 14, though recall that the coffee purveyor sold a majority stake to Nestlé back in 2017. [SFGate]
- An Oakland “assassin” Burte Gucci Rhodes was sentenced to life in prison for a 2016 murder-for-hire killing of 28-year-old Louisiana native Trince Thibodeaux. [KRON-4]
- Cannabis dispensary owners rallied in SoMa Thursday for better police protection after a spate of recent burglaries, including one where a Stiiizy SoMa employee was kidnapped at gunpoint. [Chronicle]
Image: Maggi Whiston via Unsplash